2021 WR reels in Florida offer, wants to get back to UF
A pair of teammates from Armwood High School in Seffner (Fl.) each received a couple of offers from top-tier football programs this week.Agiye Hall and Desmond Watson, two prospects in the class of...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news