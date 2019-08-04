News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-04 15:15:43 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 WR reels in UF offer, breaks down first-ever visit to the Swamp

Aralpsa3kxwwc9jjrxd5
Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory
Recruiting Reporter

Dan Mullen’s staff has recently dished out offers to a slew of recruits in the 2021 class.Along with giving the green light to out-of-state Rivals100 prospects Taizse Johnson and Tywone Malone, UF ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}