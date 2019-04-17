On top of welcoming multiple Rivals250 prospects and several other junior targets on campus this past weekend, Florida received visits from a number of 2021 recruits.

A sophomore that ventured over to UF on Saturday for the program’s Orange and Blue Game was Hollywood (Fla.) receiver, Damien Alford.

The talented sophomore with Canadian roots, who reeled in an offer from the Gators after visiting on March 21, was taken aback by the way Florida operates offensively.