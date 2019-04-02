Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-02 15:52:21 -0500') }} football Edit

2021 WR Trevonte Rucker continues to strengthen his relationship with UF

Higydsjgzkfwriue27dc
Corey Bender/GatorsTerritory
Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory.com
Recruiting Reporter

Dan Mullen’s staff welcomed a number of uncommitted prospects to campus for last month’s junior day, with multiple recruits walking away from campus with an offer from Florida.

On top of the Gators hosting a flurry of first-time visitors, a half-dozen pledges from their 2021 class also journeyed up to the school on March 16.

A couple of the sophomore commits who returned to Gainesville just over a couple of weeks ago were Vanguard teammates Bryce Langston and Trevonte Rucker.

GatorsTerritory’s Corey Bender caught up with Rucker at the Adidas 7-on-7 National Championships in Tampa Bay to briefly recap the junior day visit.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}