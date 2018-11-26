The Gators are just days removed from strengthening their 2019 class with a commitment from Nay'Quan Wright, and continue to heat up for 2021 as well with Trevonte Rucker now in the fold.

Rucker, a 2021 prospect at Ocala (Fla.) Vanguard, is a do-it-all athlete who also plays quarterback for his team, but is being recruited to play wide receiver at UF.

Oregon, Kentucky, Missouri, Louisville, Purdue and Arkansas are some additional offers on the table for the sophomore.

"I mean, it feels like home when I’m there and they take good care of their recruits," Rucker told GatorsTerritory. "Dan Mullen is doing a good job and I love how they get the ball to their wide receivers. Go Gators."