2021 WR Trevonte Rucker finds no reason to wait, chooses Florida
The Gators are just days removed from strengthening their 2019 class with a commitment from Nay'Quan Wright, and continue to heat up for 2021 as well with Trevonte Rucker now in the fold.
Rucker, a 2021 prospect at Ocala (Fla.) Vanguard, is a do-it-all athlete who also plays quarterback for his team, but is being recruited to play wide receiver at UF.
Oregon, Kentucky, Missouri, Louisville, Purdue and Arkansas are some additional offers on the table for the sophomore.
"I mean, it feels like home when I’m there and they take good care of their recruits," Rucker told GatorsTerritory. "Dan Mullen is doing a good job and I love how they get the ball to their wide receivers. Go Gators."
Rucker attended multiple games inside the Swamp this fall, and laced up the cleats at July's Friday Night Lights as well. Given the proximity, that is certainly not a surprise.
"I’m good with all of them," Rucker said of his relationship with the staff. "(Linebackers) coach (Christian) Robinson always tells me to stay humble and get my grades."
Talent-rich Vanguard is home to a flurry of additional Florida targets as well, including Leonard Manuel, the nation's top-ranked wide receiver for 2020.
Bryce Langston, a 6-foot-3, 210-pound sophomore defensive end, is armed with a Gators offer as well.
You can get a taste of Rucker's style of play by viewing some of his sophomore highlights below.
