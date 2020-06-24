2022 4-star OLB saw everything 'from top to bottom' during UF virtual visit
Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman manufactures Division I prospects year in and year out, and the class of 2022 will certainly not be any different.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news