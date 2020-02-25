One of the key reasons as to why Florida had a top-10 class in the 2020 cycle was the program's success when dipping into the Lone Star State.

The Gators signed three players from Texas — Avery Helm, Jahari Rogers and Princely Umanmielen, all of whom check in as four-star recruits.

Dan Mullen and company are looking to continue to establish their presence in the state for future cycles, with the staff recently giving the green light to a few Texas-based sophomores.

One of the recruits that reeled in an offer from UF in the past few weeks was Pearland (Tx.) Shadow Creek athlete Randy Masters.