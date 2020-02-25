2022 ATH details Florida offer, previews next month's visit to the Swamp
One of the key reasons as to why Florida had a top-10 class in the 2020 cycle was the program's success when dipping into the Lone Star State.
OFFER: SIGN UP for an annual subscription and you will also receive a FREE $49.50 gift code to the Rivals Fan Shop!
The Gators signed three players from Texas — Avery Helm, Jahari Rogers and Princely Umanmielen, all of whom check in as four-star recruits.
Dan Mullen and company are looking to continue to establish their presence in the state for future cycles, with the staff recently giving the green light to a few Texas-based sophomores.
One of the recruits that reeled in an offer from UF in the past few weeks was Pearland (Tx.) Shadow Creek athlete Randy Masters.
"That's really big for me early in my recruitment because when you look down the line, when it's time to commit, Florida will be one of the first schools that I take a look at because they recruited me early in the process," Masters told GatorsTerritory. "Me being a Texas boy, I like Florida. I love going up there.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news