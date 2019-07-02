In the few months since Keiwan Ratliff joined Florida’s staff, the assistant director of player personnel for the program has been impactful on the recruiting trail.

The former All-American for the Gators is taking full advantage of his connections from his 7-on-7 coaching experience, and is making an impression on high school prospects.

Nikai Martinez, a rising sophomore who played for Rat Pak – Ratliff’s 7-on-7 team, recently journeyed up to Gainesville and reconnected with his one-time coach.