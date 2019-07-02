2022 CB reels in offer from Florida, talks connection to Keiwan Ratliff
In the few months since Keiwan Ratliff joined Florida’s staff, the assistant director of player personnel for the program has been impactful on the recruiting trail.
The former All-American for the Gators is taking full advantage of his connections from his 7-on-7 coaching experience, and is making an impression on high school prospects.
Nikai Martinez, a rising sophomore who played for Rat Pak – Ratliff’s 7-on-7 team, recently journeyed up to Gainesville and reconnected with his one-time coach.
