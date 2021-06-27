2022 Clearwater OL picks up UF offer

On Saturday, Florida sent out another 2022 offensive lineman offer, this time to a nearby resident of Clearwater, where Preston Cushman plays high school football. The in-state prospect secured a workout and a visit with the Florida staff, ultimately ending with an offer on June 26.

Cushman was overwhelmed with emotions when he got the news and mentioned to Corey Bender of GT that his family was “very happy” about being offered by the top school in Florida.

“Insane, [Florida] is the best in-state school. Emotions are very high. I’ve worked my butt off to get myself in this position.”

Although Florida has not had Cushman on their radar for long, they wanted to take the next step and see him in person earlier this month.

“Coach Kirby O'Meara hit me up and asked about a private workout,” Cushman said. “O’Meara said he liked my camp film, and we got a private workout set up with coach Hevesy.”

The relationship between Florida and Cushman is young but should grow as Cushman gets closer to deciding where he’ll play his college ball.

“We have only been in contact for a week or two, and they sat down as a staff and evaluated everything I had to offer and pulled the trigger.”

After the workout on June 21, Cushman took part in a campus tour to learn more about what the Gators have to offer.

“I did the campus tour and went out to eat with one of the guys that were walking us through.”



