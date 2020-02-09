Dan Mullen and company are hoping to make a splash at Grayson High School over the next couple of recruiting cycles.

Florida already has a pair of commits at the program in Carlos Del Rio and Daejon Reynolds, and are putting in the work to add defensive lineman Victoine Brown to the fold as well.

In the 2022 class, the Gators will be prioritizing Marquis Killebrew, who is one of the most coveted sophomores in the nation.

Killebrew checked out UF on multiple occasions last year, and was back at the school earlier this month for their junior day on Feb. 1.

“It was a great visit,” Killebrew told GatorsTerritory and others. “Getting to hang out with the coaches. Go towards the facilities and stuff. It was good.