UF's junior day on March 7 will include a plethora of top targets in the class of 2021, but several sophomores are also expected to be in attendance for the talent-rich event.

With just one prospect (Syveion Ellis) making up the class, Florida's 2022 big board is fairly wide open at this point. Top targets such as Jamie Felix and Jaheim Singletary have already went as far as labeling Florida as the leader in their recruitment, while a flurry of others continue to step foot in Gainesville to further expand their relationships.

