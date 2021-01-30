Thursday started out as a typical day in the Floyd household, but that all changed when a certain Power Five head coach reached out to award him his latest SEC offer.

Emory Floyd, the 26th-ranked safety in the class of 2022, now has the opportunity to strap up the pads for the University of Florida after receiving the green light from Dan Mullen. Additional UF coaches recently followed the Peach State native on Twitter as well, but Thursday marked the first time he held a conversation with the Gators.