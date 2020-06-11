Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak shutting down recruiting visits all across the country, a boatload of blue-chip prospects stepped foot on Florida's campus for the program's second junior day of the year.

Multiple recruits from IMG Academy journeyed up to Gainesville for the event, including coveted 2022 target Tyler Booker. He has yet to receiving any stars for his ranking, but is in possession of roughly two dozen offers, with Florida having given him the green light back in October.

This week, Booker got to once again spend quality time with the staff as he conducted a virtual visit with UF on Tuesday.



"It went really well. It was just good to see everything again," Booker told GatorsTerritory. "I, as you probably know, went on a visit in March before everything was shut down. Just being able to see the staff all together at the same time... being able to have one-on-one time with the staff because in the visit [in March], there was a good amount of people there.