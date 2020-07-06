GatorsTerritory - 2022 five-star DB is still high on the Gators: 'I just love Florida."

As we've seen with recent commitments by Christian Leary, Dallas Turner and Keanu Koht, coveted prospects in Florida are opting to commit to out-of-state programs instead of staying in the Sunshine State.

With this being the case, Dan Mullen and company will hope to turn their fortunes around in the 2022 recruiting cycle.

Even though there is a couple of months to go until coaches can contact recruits in next year's class, we know of one incoming Florida-based junior who is near the top of UF's wish list: Jaheim Singletary.

Singletary, who straps up the pads for Robert E. Lee High School in Jacksonville, says the Gators are pressing the right buttons thus far.

"I just love Florida," Singletary told GatorsTerritory. "Every time I go down, it's unconditional love. It's so close to home, so I just already feel welcomed. It's home. I just like the feel of everything. The coaches are awesome. They keep it real. They're always on me. It's Florida."