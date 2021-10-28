At the start of October, 2022 linebacker Jimmy Rolder was without a single scholarship offer and did not have a ranking on Rivals either.

Now, nearly four weeks later, the 6-foot-2, 230-pound senior is equipped with four stars and roughly a dozen Power Five offers, with the University of Florida being the latest school to join the fray on Wednesday evening.

A product of Chicago (Ill.) Marist, Rolder spoke with Gators Territory about his interest in the SEC East program, personal connection to Dan Mullen's staff, if he plans to visit Gainesville and more.