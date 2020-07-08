GatorsTerritory - 2022 four-star OL has Florida in his top 12, wants to virtually visit UF

With 23 offers on the table, four-star rising junior Addison Nichols decided it was time to shave down his recruitment to a dozen schools this past weekend.

Almost all of the Power 5 conferences were represented in his top schools list as programs like Alabama, Clemson, Georgia, Ohio State and USC made the cut.

Although he has yet to make the trek down to Gainesville, Nichols also included the Florida Gators in his top 12. For Nichols, the combination of his contact with offensive line coach John Hevesy and the fact that he has family in the Sunshine State led to UF continuing to be in consideration for his services.

"I like the program," Nichols told GatorsTerritory. "I like what I've heard about coach Hevesy. They had a pretty great year last year. I remember I was watching them. [Kyle Trask] had an amazing season. I don't remember who it was against, but that game he first started in, I remember watching the little history reel they did on him.