2022 four-star OLB: 'Florida is definitely one of my top schools.'
Dan Mullen's staff isn't expected to host any virtual visitors over the next week, but that doesn't mean they haven't already put in the work and moved the needle with dozens of targets.
In fact, Florida has been one of the more active programs in terms of taking advantage of Zoom calls, and now it appears to be paying dividends. The majority of the 2022 class isn't ready to pull themselves off the market just yet, but there are prospects starting to identify realistic landing spots, with one being Wesley Bissainthe, who recently took part in a virtual visit with the Gators.
A product of powerhouse Miami Central, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound Bissainthe is a four-star outside linebacker who has already accumulated close to 20 scholarship offers.
"(The visit) was great," Bissainthe told GatorsTerritory. "Just the way their coaches care about there players (stood out). The environment looks great and beautiful. Florida also has a lot of things on their campus that’s useful."
Since being offered by the Gators in early April, Bissainthe has been primarily communicating with linebackers coach Christian Robinson. Additional staff members are starting to make their presence known as well, but the message across the board has been simple and straight to the point.
"The impression the coaches made were that their players can count on them," Bissainthe said. "Their message to me was basically they produce great linebackers and I can become one of them. I will also be versatile there too."
In addition to the Gators, the four-star prospect is equipped with offers from Alabama, LSU, Florida State, Miami, Tennessee, South Carolina and Nebraska among others.
Although Bissainthe has yet to serve up a list of top suitors, it's safe to say Dan Mullen's program is poised to be a top contender for the long haul.
"Florida is definitely one of my top schools," Bissainthe said.
During the 2019 season, Bissainthe racked up 69 tackles (46 solo), 7.5 sacks, four interceptions and three fumble recoveries. One of his interceptions and fumble recoveries produced six points as well.
