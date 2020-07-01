Dan Mullen's staff isn't expected to host any virtual visitors over the next week, but that doesn't mean they haven't already put in the work and moved the needle with dozens of targets.

In fact, Florida has been one of the more active programs in terms of taking advantage of Zoom calls, and now it appears to be paying dividends. The majority of the 2022 class isn't ready to pull themselves off the market just yet, but there are prospects starting to identify realistic landing spots, with one being Wesley Bissainthe, who recently took part in a virtual visit with the Gators. A product of powerhouse Miami Central, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound Bissainthe is a four-star outside linebacker who has already accumulated close to 20 scholarship offers. "(The visit) was great," Bissainthe told GatorsTerritory. "Just the way their coaches care about there players (stood out). The environment looks great and beautiful. Florida also has a lot of things on their campus that’s useful."