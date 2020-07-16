GatorsTerritory - 2022 four-star RB on Florida: 'They're definitely one of my top schools.'

When Damari Alston received the green light from the Gators a month ago, he had a typical post-offer interview with us.

Alston spoke with Corey Bender about his conversation with the staff, how he is familiar with 2020 signee Rashad Torrence and discussed his skill set as well.

In the weeks following that offer, however, Florida has been able to separate themselves from other schools in the mix for Alston's services as Greg Knox has made a solid impression on him thus far.

The four-star running back already has three dozen offers, but says UF has risen up on his leaderboard since dipping into his recruitment on June 16.

"I haven't really talked with the whole staff yet, but I've been consistently talking with coach Knox probably about once or twice a week, three days a week some times," Alston told GatorsTerritory. "He's probably the coach I talk to the most in my recruitment process right now. It's between coach Knox and coach Harbaugh from Michigan.