Florida's 2022 recruiting class is loaded with some of the top high school prospects in the country, checking in with the nation's second-ranked class according to Perfect Game.

Out of the 12 commits in Florida's class, six are ranked inside the top 100. One of those prospects who is already all in with the SEC program is Salvador Alvarez, the nation's 123rd ranked prospect and 11th-ranked catcher on Perfect Game.

The rising junior attends in-state Montverde Academy and announced his verbal commitment on Jan. 30, 2019.

“The recruiting process was a huge blessing and it’s all thanks to God.” Alvarez told GatorsTerritory.

Alvarez has received only two offers to this point, from FIU and obviously Florida. He had received interest from Miami, but says he didn’t give them much of a chance to recruit him. As for the Gators, Alvarez says making the call for Kevin O'Sullivan's program was simply a no-brainer.

“Florida has always been my dream school,” Alvarez told GT. “I attended their baseball camp on Jan. 12 and performed well in front of the Florida coaching staff thanks to God.”

Following the camp, Kevin O’Sullivan and assistant Craig Bell told him to reach out to them. Bell was also the coach Alvarez stayed in communication with prior to the camp.

“Coach Bell explained to me a little bit about the program works,” said Alvarez. “He also explained a little bit about the recruiting process at Florida."

It wasn't too long after that when the Gators took the next step by serving up the long-coveted scholarship offer.

“It was right away,” Alvarez said about his commitment. “I didn’t even hesitate because that has always been my dream school.”

Alvarez explained why the University of Florida has always been his dream destination.

“It’s close to home but not too close since I have always wanted to have a college experience,” said Alvarez. “The winning culture at the University of Florida also drove me to commit there.”

Now that he's locked in with the Gators, Alvarez has turned his attention to additional can't-miss prospects in hopes of beefing up the 2022 class even more.

“The one player I want to team up with at Florida is Dylan Lesko,” said Alvarez.

Lesko, a native of Buford, Georgia, is the nation's top-ranked 2022 recruit. The 6-foot-3, 170-pound right-hander is equipped with a three-pitch mix that includes a fastball that tops out at 94 mph, as well as a sharp slider and quality changeup.

Since teaming up with the Gators, Alvarez says he has not heard from any additional schools. In fact, he has completely shut down his recruitment and is more than eager to relocate to the Swamp.

