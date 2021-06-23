2022 kicker Trey Smack commits to the Florida Gators

The University of Florida has reeled in its kicker for the class of 2022, and it's Trey Smack from Severna Park, Maryland. The Gators extended an offer on Monday.

Virginia Tech, Air Force and Navy are the additional schools that offered the 6-foot-3, 210-pound rising senior.

According to Kohl's Kicking, Smack is ranked as the No. 3 kicker and No. 10 punter nationally.

Below is his scouting report from the national scouting service.

"Smack recently attended a 2021 Spring Showcase Camp and scored 14 points on field goals and won the kickoff competition as well. He again proved he is one of the best prospects in the 2022 class. He also has one of the best legs we have seen in the 2022 class. Smack’s overall coordination is impressive. He is a very good specialist and his charts were outstanding throughout the past year.

"Smack scored 33 points on field goals and had a kickoff score of 116.42 in July of 2020. His punting is developing and his leg is so strong he will be very good in college either kicking or punting. Smack works hard on his craft and will be a Power 5 player."

The 2022 prospect is commitment No. 9 for the Gators and third addition since Sunday.

