2022 LB collects two SEC offers, including one from UF's Christian Robinson
After accumulating 38 tackles, nine sacks and a fumble recovery as a junior, linebacker Omar Graham Jr. has witnessed his recruitment reach a whole other level with offers arriving on a weekly basis.
While much of today's attention is centered on National Signing Day, Graham's recruiting momentum has already carried into this week as well. Buffalo kicked things off with an offer on Monday, and then multiple SEC programs followed that up roughly 24 hours later, with one being the University of Florida.
