On Oct. 4, 2022 Gators commit Cade Fisher suffered a serious injury during his high school football game.

Fisher, a left-handed pitcher, reeled in a pass and then heard a pop after being brought down from behind. He ended up suffering a torn ACL that sidelined him for not only the remainder of football season but also the entire basketball and baseball seasons.

“I had my surgery in November and I’m ahead of schedule with my rehab and started throwing some flat grounds," Fisher told GatorsTerritory. “At times it’s been stressful not being able to play baseball. Rehab has been hard, but I’ve been pushing myself so I can get back as soon as possible.”

Fisher also explained what he is doing in rehab in order to rebuild the strength in his knee.

“I’ve been doing a lot of weighted leg workouts such as leg presses and squats, as well as getting back to running and other agility things," Fisher said.

Before his sophomore season, Fisher made his early commitment to the Gators. Fisher received offers from several additional programs as well, including Arkansas, Duke, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Miami, Missouri, Tennessee Tech, Texas Tech and Virginia.

Prior to his pledge, Fisher shrunk his list to four with Florida, Miami, Georgia and Virginia making the final cut, but when it was all said and done, the sophomore simply couldn't turn down the opportunity to team up with Kevin O'Sullivan's program.

“Their baseball history, development of pitchers, facilities and their coaches,” Fisher told GT on why he chose the Gators.

The Gators staff member who continues to serve as Fisher's go-to contact at the university is Chuck Jeroloman.

“He [Chuck Jeroloman] told me to keep working hard and to keep him updating on how my recovery was going," Fisher said.

Though he’s only a sophomore, Fisher says the recruiting process is now a complete afterthought. He has no plans to visit any additional programs and remains locked in with the SEC powerhouse.

“I’m 100 percent committed to the Gators and I can’t wait to get to Gainesville," Fisher said.

Fisher is one of 11 commits in Florida's fourth-ranked 2022 recruiting class. He checks in as the 371st-ranked prospect, as well as the 39th-ranked left-handed pitcher.

