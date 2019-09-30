Several familiar prospects made their way to the Swamp for Florida's home game against Towson, but there was one new face who popped up on UF's campus on Saturday.

Lynchburg (Va.) product Zach Rice made the daylong trip down to the Sunshine State to watch the Gators in action for the first time in his recruitment.

Rice, who collected an offer from the program over a month ago, was all smiles when detailing his time in Gainesville.