This past Saturday, Dan Mullen and company hosted their final summer camp before UF’s Friday Night Lights event arrives in just over a month.

Due to the dead period kicking off this week, it also marked the second-to-last day for prospects to interact with the coaching staff in person until July 25.

A multitude of recruits in possession of an offer took the field and participated in the program’s Elite One Day Camp, including rising sophomore Lucas Taylor.

Taylor, who reeled in an offer from Florida during the spring, had high praise for the school after his second consecutive year of journeying down to Gainesville.