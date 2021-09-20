Last Saturday, Florida hosted a plethora of offensive line targets for their showdown with the Alabama Crimson Tide. One of the top priorities among his position is 2022 offensive tackle Ja'Kavion Nonar, who the Gators offered back in August. Since then, Florida has recruited Nonar relentlessly. Afterward, reporters spoke with Nonar about his visit and the matchup between the Tide and the Gators.