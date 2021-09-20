2022 QB commit Nick Evers sees first game at UF, taken aback by atmosphere

Fresh off a high school game Friday night, Nick Evers and his family hopped on a plane to Florida for the matchup between the Gators and the Crimson Tide. This weekend's visit marked the first time that the Evers' family got to watch a Florida game in person, after his commitment in March earlier this year. While in Gainesville, Evers spoke with GT about his current high school performance, visit, commitment to UF and who he is recruiting to the Gators 2022 class.

Although Evers' high school team is 1-2, the quarterback is doing what he can despite the talent around him. "The last three games, I have a little over 1300 yards total. The last two games, I have rushed for over 100 yards." Pivoting to his Florida visit, Evers was shocked about the atmosphere that The Swamp brought to the table. "It exceeded my expectations. Everyone was telling me what to expect and the environment to be insane and everything, but just being a part of that is truly something you can't really describe," Evers said. "Just being a part of that was sick." As a commit, one of the main points of the frequent visits is to get others to join your side as the next crop of Florida Gators. Evers embraces that leadership role and wants to recruit anyone he can. "Everyone, but I think the guy I have been recruiting the most is one of my hometown guys, Evan Stewart."

