2022 QB commit Nick Evers sees first game at UF, taken aback by atmosphere
Fresh off a high school game Friday night, Nick Evers and his family hopped on a plane to Florida for the matchup between the Gators and the Crimson Tide. This weekend's visit marked the first time that the Evers' family got to watch a Florida game in person, after his commitment in March earlier this year.
While in Gainesville, Evers spoke with GT about his current high school performance, visit, commitment to UF and who he is recruiting to the Gators 2022 class.
Although Evers' high school team is 1-2, the quarterback is doing what he can despite the talent around him. "The last three games, I have a little over 1300 yards total. The last two games, I have rushed for over 100 yards."
Pivoting to his Florida visit, Evers was shocked about the atmosphere that The Swamp brought to the table.
"It exceeded my expectations. Everyone was telling me what to expect and the environment to be insane and everything, but just being a part of that is truly something you can't really describe," Evers said. "Just being a part of that was sick."
As a commit, one of the main points of the frequent visits is to get others to join your side as the next crop of Florida Gators. Evers embraces that leadership role and wants to recruit anyone he can.
"Everyone, but I think the guy I have been recruiting the most is one of my hometown guys, Evan Stewart."
While watching the Gators battle it out with the Tide, Evers had one wish: for UF to throw the ball more. Emory Jones only attempted 28 passes, but Evers prefers the tactics shown by the 2020 Florida Gators.
"I thought it [Jones] was pretty good. I would like to see the ball get thrown a little bit more because I am a passer, and that's the first thing I do," Evers told GT. "I know Emory and AR can both spin the ball. I thought he [Jones] did really good, and it was a really close game."
"We should have won," Evers said. "We were the better team, so it was definitely entertaining to watch."
Evers is signing early and says he looks forward to seeing a new group of guys.
"Just being around a different group of guys. I haven't really been able to experience being around a group of guys and coaching staff, so getting that chance to be a part of something like that and a team like the Gators is something I'm looking forward to."
Stay tuned to Gators Territory.