News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-21 11:14:25 -0500') }} football Edit

2022 QB nets offer from Gators, 'could definitely' see himself at Florida

Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory
Publisher
@Corey_Bender

OFFER: SIGN UP for an annual subscription and you will also receive a FREE $49.50 gift code to the Rivals Fan Shop!

With Carlos Del Rio committed for the 2021 class, it's no surprise Dan Mullen's staff has went ahead and shifted their attention to signal callers in the 2022 class as well.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}