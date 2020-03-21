2022 QB nets offer from Gators, 'could definitely' see himself at Florida
OFFER: SIGN UP for an annual subscription and you will also receive a FREE $49.50 gift code to the Rivals Fan Shop!
With Carlos Del Rio committed for the 2021 class, it's no surprise Dan Mullen's staff has went ahead and shifted their attention to signal callers in the 2022 class as well.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news