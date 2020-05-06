News More News
2022 RB hits it off with Greg Knox, says Gators are 'definitely up there'

Photo Credit: University of Florida Athletics
Corey Bender
For Arlen Harris and his family, relocating to the Sunshine State for college has been a topic of conversation for quite some time, and now the 2022 running back has that opportunity on the table.

Harris, who has collected over 15 offers during his time at St. Peters (Mo.) Lutheran of St. Charles, was awarded an offer from Florida on Tuesday, and it's safe to say the SEC program made a strong first impression; however, this is also a school Harris is somewhat accustomed to, as he attended a game inside the Swamp some time between the ages of six and eight.

