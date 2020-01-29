The Gators have experienced success in recent years when it comes to recruiting at St. Thomas Aquinas.

Back on Dec. 24, 2018, Florida was rewarded with a commitment from Tyreak Sapp, who now checks in as the ninth-ranked strong side defensive end in the 2021 class.

This past summer, UF was also able to add now five-star prospect Derek Wingo to the fold, and signed him during Early Signing Period last month.

Just under a week ago, Dan Mullen's staff dipped into the recruitment of another player who straps up the pads for STA's football team: Anthony Hankerson.