2022 RB out of St. Thomas Aquinas breaks down recent offer from the Gators
The Gators have experienced success in recent years when it comes to recruiting at St. Thomas Aquinas.
Back on Dec. 24, 2018, Florida was rewarded with a commitment from Tyreak Sapp, who now checks in as the ninth-ranked strong side defensive end in the 2021 class.
This past summer, UF was also able to add now five-star prospect Derek Wingo to the fold, and signed him during Early Signing Period last month.
Just under a week ago, Dan Mullen's staff dipped into the recruitment of another player who straps up the pads for STA's football team: Anthony Hankerson.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news