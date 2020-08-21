OFFER: Purchase a monthly subscription, receive two additional months for FREE!

Recruiting continues to reach new heights for the second-ranked junior in the state of Iowa, as Xavier Nwankpa received the green light from another SEC program last week.

The Rivals250 safety entered the weekend with offers on the table from the likes of Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Michigan and Missouri, and now has the opportunity to strap up the pads for Dan Mullen and the University of Florida.