One of the advantages for Florida in bringing Tim Brewster on board back in February is the ties he has to several states and the connections he has developed with prospects that North Carolina began recruiting during his time there.

A recruit who is familiar with Brewster from his time with the Tar Heels is Rivals250 junior Benji Gosnell. Gosnell, the fifth-ranked tight end in the 2022 cycle, was offered by UNC last November, but Brewster's departure from the program led to the Gators also dipping into his recruitment in late February.

This past Saturday, Gosnell revealed a top three that featured UF, and told GatorsTerritory that Brewster played a key role in the program making the cut.

"So, Florida's tight ends coach, coach Brewster, he was at North Carolina last year when I did kind of start my whole recruiting process," Gosnell said. "I got to know him really well, and me and him built a really good relationship and stuff like that. He's a really cool dude, he knows tight ends really well.