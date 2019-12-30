UF's men's basketball program is less than a week away from kicking off conference play against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Jan. 4.

A few days to their pre-SEC tuneup versus Long Beach State this past weekend, the Gators dipped into the recruitment of a sophomore prospect from Chattanooga (Tn.).

*** Not a member of GatorsTerritory?

Receive $75 worth of FREE NIKE gear AND 25 percent off a new annual subscription when using "Nike" as your promo code!!