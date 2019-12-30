2022 SG was 'very excited' after reeling in an offer from the Gators
UF's men's basketball program is less than a week away from kicking off conference play against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Jan. 4.
A few days to their pre-SEC tuneup versus Long Beach State this past weekend, the Gators dipped into the recruitment of a sophomore prospect from Chattanooga (Tn.).
*** Not a member of GatorsTerritory?
Receive $75 worth of FREE NIKE gear AND 25 percent off a new annual subscription when using "Nike" as your promo code!!
On Monday, Mike White's staff dished out an offer to Reggie Bass, who hails from the same high school as 2020 signee Samson Ruzhentsev.
The product out of Hamilton Heights Christian Academy spoke with us about receiving his first Division 1 offer, what he brings to the table and his thoughts on Florida's program.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news