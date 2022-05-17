2022 Sunshine Showdown Presented by Fresh from Florida Set for 7:30 p.m.

The Gators and Noles will play on Nov. 25, 2022 with a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff on ABC.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The 2022 Sunshine Showdown presented by Fresh from Florida between Florida and Florida State on Nov. 25 is set for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on ABC, ESPN/Disney announced Monday.

Last season, the Gators defeated the Noles 24-21 for its third straight victory over FSU. Florida owns the all-time series record at 37-26-2 and is 14-13-1 in Tallahassee. UF last visited Florida State in 2018 and won 41-14.

The game will be the 66th all-time meeting between the in-state rivals as the annual rivalry was not played for the first time in 2020 since the series started in 1958.

The last regular season matchup featuring the Gators not on a Saturday was at Mississippi State on Thursday, Oct. 1, 1992. The date will also be the first regular-season Friday evening game for the Gators since 1961 when they defeated Tulane 14-3 in New Orleans.

New Head Coach Billy Napier's debut season begins Sept. 3 at home against defending PAC-12 champion Utah.