GatorsTerritory - 2022 TE has high praise for Florida following recent virtual visit

With nearly three dozen offers on his list thus far, rising junior Donovan Green is a sought-after tight end in the 2022 class.

Florida is one of the many programs to be in the mix for Green's services, with Tim Brewster having extended an offer to him in mid-February.

Less than a week ago, UF took another key step in their pursuit of the Texas-based prospect as they welcomed him for a virtual visit on Friday.

"It was real nice," Green told GatorsTerritory. "They explained a lot of things. They showed every facility they have, and they were showing me that they're building new facilities.