GatorsTerritory - Emerging DE to include Gators in top group, has family connection to UF

Emerging DE to include Gators in top group, has family connection to UF
Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code "UF2020"
Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna manufactures and delivers Division 1 talent year in and year out, and the class of 2022 will be no different as several rising juniors are already equipped with verbal scholarship offers.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news