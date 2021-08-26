2023 ATH Aaron Gates makes the call for the University of Florida

The University of Florida has hauled in its third commitment for the class of 2023, with the latest addition being Aaron Gates, the 21st-ranked athlete on Rivals.

On Wednesday, Gates released his top-10 schools and said a decision was coming shortly thereafter. Now, roughly 24 hours later, the Peach State native is slated to team up with Dan Mullen's staff in Gainesville.

Gates, who measures in at 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, was offered on June 15 and is being recruited to play cornerback for the Gators. He was recently in attendance for Friday Night Lights as well, so familiarity has been growing over the past few months.

In addition to Florida, Gates possesses offers from Georgia, Miami, Michigan, Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia Tech and Vanderbilt among others.

During the 2020 season, Gates racked up 38 tackles, 12 pass breakups and five interceptions

With the addition of Gates, Florida now has the fifth-ranked 2023 recruiting class on Rivals. Rivals250 prospects Mac Markway and Raymond Cottrell are the additional prospects in the class.

