OFFER ALERT: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code VISITS2021

On Wednesday, American Heritage made its way to Gainesville to check out the UF campus and what it has to offer. The talented South Florida team highlighted most of Wednesday’s visitor list with names like Brandon Inniss and Santana Fleming.

While Heritage had some offensive and defensive linemen camping, the skill position players from the school decided to check out the campus and what UF has to offer.