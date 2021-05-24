Florida made its rounds in South Florida today, as quarterbacks coach Garrick McGee sent out a plethora of offers throughout the talent-rich region.

One of those offers went to 2023 athlete, Conrad Hussey, who also holds offers from Ole Miss, South Carolina, Maryland and Illinois.

Hussey spoke with Corey Bender of Gators Territory, breaking down his interest in Dan Mullen's program and where his recruitment currently stands.