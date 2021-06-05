OFFER ALERT: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code VISITS2021

Jaiden Ausberry, who will likely play linebacker at the college level, seems to be building a strong relationship with Florida linebackers coach Christian Robinson.

Ausberry and Robinson went over some film during the Baton Rouge native’s unofficial visit to Gainesville.

“You know, I really enjoyed everything honestly. I really liked talking to coach (Robinson), and him going over like what his motto is and him going over film and stuff like that,” Ausberry told reporters. “It was good because he was talking about mack and money, like the two positions that the linebackers play and like how I could fit in their system.”