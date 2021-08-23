Roderick Kearney, a 2023 offensive lineman out of Orange Park (Fla.) High, continues to inch closer to a dozen after receiving the green light from the University of Florida on Saturday.

“I’ve been wanting that one for a long time. That’s always been my dream school since I was a kid,” Kearney told Gators Territory’s Corey Bender. “I just liked the way they play, the colors, the fan base they’ve got.”