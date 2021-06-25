OFFER ALERT: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code VISITS2021

A familiar face was at the University of Florida on Friday evening, as 2023 defensive end Gabriel Harris was in attendance for the program's Elite Individual Camp.

For Harris, a Rivals100 prospect from the Peach State, today marked his second visit to Gainesville this month. He was on campus roughly a week ago for an unofficial visit, while the likes of Texas A&M and LSU recently played host as well.