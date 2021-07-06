Year in and year out, Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage's roster features a flurry of Division I prospects who are flooded with scholarship offers by the time they graduate. The class of 2023 will be no different, as expected.

A handful of those rising juniors are already equipped with at least four stars as well, including Mark Fletcher, a running back who measures in at roughly 6-foot-1, 225 pounds. Nearly two-dozen colleges have extended an offer, while several of those suitors welcomed Fletcher to campus during the month of June, including Florida.