League-High Seven Gators Earn All-SEC Honors. Florida also led the conference with five First Team honorees.

Hoover, Ala. – Fresh off the program's 16th SEC Regular Season Championship, a conference-leading seven members of the Orange & Blue were named to the All-SEC Baseball Team on Monday afternoon featuring five players who earned First Team honors.

Five of the 12 student-athletes on the All-SEC First Team are Gators including the entire starting infield outside of third base. First baseman Jac Caglianone second baseman Cade Kurland shortstop Josh Rivera outfielder Wyatt Langford and relief pitcher Brandon Neely all collected First Team All-SEC accolades.

Starting pitcher Brandon Sproat represented Florida on the All-SEC Second Team, in addition to Luke Heyman and Kurland, who also received recognition as Freshman All-SEC. Five of Florida's seven honorees are first-time All-SEC recipients, with Langford and Neely being the lone two-time All-SEC Gators despite earning their first-career First Team awards.

Beginning with Langford, the reigning First Team All-American is finally a First Team All-SEC player after being named to the Second Team one year ago. The Trenton, Fla. native is in line for career highs in every slash category, batting .399/.527/.827 with 16 homers, 20 doubles, 66 runs, 41 RBI and more walks (44) than strikeouts (34). Langford ranks second in the SEC in batting average, runs scored and on-base percentage while leading the conference in slugging.

The two-way-playing Caglianone was named the SEC's top first baseman in a year in which he has slashed .350/.408/.816 with a nation-leading and program-record 28 home runs. The Tampa, Fla. native has also added 13 doubles, 62 runs and 76 RBI to his resume, the latter of which ranks second in the SEC and tied for fourth in a single season at UF. With 177 total bases, Caglianone boasts nine more bases than the next-closest player in the conference.

As a leading candidate for the Brooks Wallace Award for the nation's top shortstop, Rivera is primed for career highs in practically every offensive statistic including batting average (.361), OBP (.460), slugging (.629), home runs (14), runs scored (56), RBI (58), walks (35) and steals (13). The Avon Park, Fla. product has also been elite on the defensive end, wielding a .968 fielding percentage backed by just six errors in 185 total chances.

In his first year of collegiate baseball, Kurland claimed the SEC's top spot at the keystone by hitting .317/.417/.613 with more homers (15) than any Gator in a season in the history of the position. Kurland led all SEC freshmen with 62 runs scored while totaling 14 doubles, 44 RBI and three stolen bases behind a robust 1.030 OPS.

Capping off the First Team honorees, Neely solidified UF's closer role this season and paced the SEC with a perfect 10 saves in 10 opportunities. The Seville, Fla. native worked to a 3.65 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and .221 batting average against across 24 appearances spanning 37 frames. Neely struck out 52 batters while walking just 14, translating to 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

As Florida's lone Second Team player, Sproat has paced the squad with 78 innings pitched during the regular season across 14 starts. The fourth-year Gator owns a 4.85 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and .200 BAA this season, all the while posting a 7-3 record on the hill. The Pace, Fla. product posted 100 strikeouts for the first time in his career.

Rounding out the group, Heyman represented the Gators on the Freshman All-SEC Team alongside Kurland. Seeing action in 39 games including 35 starts, the Lake Brantley graduate racked up 79 total bases, nine homers, 33 RBI and 24 runs scored. Entering the SEC Tournament, Heyman is slashing .336/.387/.603 in 131 at bats.

The Gators return to action on Wednesday evening at the SEC Tournament in Hoover, Ala. Florida plays the winner of No. 9-seed Alabama and No. 8-seed Kentucky at approximately 5:30 p.m. ET.

2023 SEC Baseball Awards

Player of the Year: Dylan Crews, LSU

Pitcher of the Year: Paul Skenes, LSU

Freshman of the Year: Charlie Condon, Georgia

Co-Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Ben Anderson, Georgia

Co-Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Andrew Pinckney, Alabama

Coach of the Year: Dave Van Horn, Arkansas

First Team All-SEC

C: Cole Messina, South Carolina

1B: Jac Caglianone Florida

2B: Cade Kurland Florida

3B: Tommy White, LSU

SS: Josh Rivera Florida

OF: Dylan Crews, LSU

OF: Wyatt Langford Florida

OF: Ethan Petry, South Carolina

SP: Paul Skenes, LSU

SP: Hagen Smith, Arkansas

RP: Brandon Neely Florida

DH/UT: Hunter Hines, Mississippi State

Second Team All-SEC

C: Calvin Harris, Ole Miss

1B: Charlie Condon, Georgia

2B: Emilien Pitre, Kentucky

3B: Luke Mann, Missouri*

3B: Bryson Ware, Auburn*

SS: Jacob Gonzalez, Ole Miss

OF: Kemp Alderman, Ole Miss

OF: Enrique Bradfield Jr., Vanderbilt

OF: Andrew Pinckney, Alabama*

OF: Jared Dickey, Tennessee*

SP: Devin Futrell, Vanderbilt

SP: Brandon Sproat Florida

RP: Nick Maldonado, Vanderbilt

DH/UT: Kendall Diggs, Arkansas

Freshman All-SEC Team

Charlie Condon, Georgia

Ethan Petry, South Carolina

Ike Irish, Auburn

Cade Kurland Florida

Colby Shelton, Alabama

Jared Jones, LSU

Jace LaViolette, Texas A&M

Alton Davis II, Alabama

Dakota Jordan, Mississippi State

Gage Wood, Arkansas

RJ Austin, Vanderbilt

Luke Heyman Florida

SEC All-Defensive Team

C: Fernando Gonzalez, Georgia

1B: Drew Williamson, Alabama*

1B: Hunter Gilliam, Kentucky*

2B: Emilien Pitre, Kentucky

3B: Davis Diaz, Vanderbilt

SS: Jim Jarvis, Alabama

OF: Enrique Bradfield, Jr., Vanderbilt

OF: Dylan Crews, LSU

OF: Tavian Josenberger, Arkansas*

OF: Kason Howell, Auburn*

P: Hagen Smith, Arkansas

*Ties (Ties are not broken)





(Special to 1st & Ten Florida by Florida Athletics)