Prior to last Saturday's visit for the Tennessee game, Mac Markway journeyed down to the Swamp over the summer for an up-close look at Dan Mullen's program. Not only was the 2023 prospect taken aback by UF's presentation, but he then made a verbal commitment roughly a month later.

The 2023 prospect is still roughly 15 months away from finalizing his recruitment, but his commitment to the Gators is now even stronger following his first game-day experience in Gainesville.

Markway, a Rivals250 tight end from St. Louis, spoke with Gators Territory about his time inside the Swamp, reconnecting with Dan Mullen and Tim Brewster, his overall commitment to the SEC program and more.