2023 WR commit Raymond Cottrell recaps Florida visit

Last Saturday, Rivals250 Wide Receiver commit Raymond Cottrell took another trip to The Swamp to catch the Gators face off against SEC foe, Tennessee. Cottrell made it known to everyone that Florida is the place he will sign to next year and that his recruitment is 100% shut down. After his most recent visit, GatorsTerritory chopped it up with Cottrell about his future at Florida.

IN HIS OWN WORDS:

What was it like being back down here?

"The atmosphere. Just the atmosphere is crazy, and everything is so loud. It just brings a lot of energy, and it's something I would love to be around."

What are the UF traditions like between the third and fourth quarters?

"It just feels like you're a part of the team. Everyone gets to singing and stuff, and it is like you are a part of a big family. It's crazy."

What did you think of the "I Won't Back Down" song?

"It's a great song. I've been listening to that song since I was three. It never gets old."

Being committed, what are the coaches telling you?

"Nothing crazy. When you get up here, we're going to work, get you on the field, and we're going to do what we do."

Is there anyone you're actively recruiting to UF?

"Some kid named Jayden [Gibson] and Jaylon [Glover].

Who does Billy Gonzales compare you to as a player?

"Maybe a Julio [Jones] type and D.K [Metcalf]. They're both physical and fast.

Stay tuned to Gators Territory.