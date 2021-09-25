2023 WR Darren Lawrence breaks down commitment to the in-state Gators

Another pass catcher from the class of 2023 has joined forces with the University of Florida.

Darren Lawrence, a three-star wide receiver from Sanford (Fla.) Seminole, just announced his commitment to UF after earning an offer on June 24. He was in Gainesville for last Saturday's matchup against Alabama and will be in attendance for tonight's matchup against the Volunteers as well.

"They just made me feel like the Swamp was my home," Lawrence told Gators Territory. "There was no doubt in mind that I was going to Florida when they offered. I just had to convince my mom."

The Central Florida native set foot in the Swamp multiple times over the summer as well. Seminole High attended one of UF's team camps in June, while the three-star prospect also turned heads at Friday Night Lights, so Dan Mullen's staff has monitored him closely in recent months

"I speak with coach Billy (Gonzales) and coach (Keiwan) Rat (Ratliff)," Lawrence said. "They just made me feel like I was just a part of the family."

Through five games of the 2021 season, Lawrence has hauled in 11 receptions for 196 yards and two touchdowns for the undefeated Seminoles. He has recorded a trio of rushing touchdowns on the season as well.

In addition to the Gators, the 6-foot-2, 180-pound Lawrence possesses offers from Miami, Ole Miss, Kentucky, Louisville and Michigan State among others.

With the addition of Lawrence, the Gators now hold commitments from four prospects in the 2023 class.

Stay tuned to Gators Territory.