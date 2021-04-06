The Gators have once again dipped into the Lone Star State to offer an elite recruit, but Tuesday's offer could be one where the waiting game could play in Florida's favor.

Florida offered 2023 four-star wide receiver Johntay Cook II out of Dallas-area power DeSoto High School. Cook is ranked the No. 6 wide receiver and the No. 44 player overall in the 2023 class, according to Rivals.com.

He's also quite familiar with a player who Gators fans will get to know for the 2022 season. Cook and three-star quarterback pledge Nick Evers are 7-on-7 teammates for Texas Flex -- and they've connected quite a few times for touchdowns..