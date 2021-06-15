OFFER ALERT: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code VISITS2021

On Monday, June 14, Florida hosted a number of campers and visitors, including Nathaniel Joseph, a 2023 athlete prospect out of Miami.

However, Joseph did not participate in any camp activities, as he suffered an injury during his unofficial visit and camp with Alabama.

“I just visited, because I actually rolled my ankle at Alabama,” Joseph told Gators Territory’s Corey Bender.