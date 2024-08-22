2024 Football 50|50 Raffle Now Managed by Florida Victorious





GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Gators are excited to announce that the Florida Victorious Foundation will be managing the 50|50 Raffle for all 2024 Florida Gators football home games at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, presented by the UF Bookstore.





This year, the 50|50 Raffle introduces an exciting new format, opening on the Sunday following each UF home game and concluding with a thrilling drawing during the 4th quarter of the subsequent home game. This extended time frame allows fans to purchase tickets online throughout the week and in-stadium on game days, offering more opportunities to participate and win.





"We're thrilled about this partnership and the expanded format of the 50|50 Raffle," said Nate Barbera, CEO of Florida Victorious and the Florida Victorious Foundation. "This initiative is a game-changer for us, enabling the Florida Victorious Foundation to raise significant funds in support of our mission while building awareness throughout the football season."





Fans can secure their tickets online at www.FV5050.com starting on Sunday after each home game. Participation is open to anyone in the state of Florida, and you don't need to be present in the stadium to win. Entries must be made while in the state of Florida.





Don't miss your chance to win big while helping Florida Victorious Fuel the Future!