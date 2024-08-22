PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry03U0ZKVENNOEJUJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTdTRkpUQ004QlQnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
ago football Edit

2024 Football 50|50 Raffle Now Managed by Florida Victorious (UAA Communications)
Jason Higdon • 1standTenFlorida
Publisher
@Jason_Higdon

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Gators are excited to announce that the Florida Victorious Foundation will be managing the 50|50 Raffle for all 2024 Florida Gators football home games at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, presented by the UF Bookstore.


This year, the 50|50 Raffle introduces an exciting new format, opening on the Sunday following each UF home game and concluding with a thrilling drawing during the 4th quarter of the subsequent home game. This extended time frame allows fans to purchase tickets online throughout the week and in-stadium on game days, offering more opportunities to participate and win.


"We're thrilled about this partnership and the expanded format of the 50|50 Raffle," said Nate Barbera, CEO of Florida Victorious and the Florida Victorious Foundation. "This initiative is a game-changer for us, enabling the Florida Victorious Foundation to raise significant funds in support of our mission while building awareness throughout the football season."


Fans can secure their tickets online at www.FV5050.com starting on Sunday after each home game. Participation is open to anyone in the state of Florida, and you don't need to be present in the stadium to win. Entries must be made while in the state of Florida.


Don't miss your chance to win big while helping Florida Victorious Fuel the Future!

