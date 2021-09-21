2024 Gators commit earns blue-chip status on Rivals

Rivals' national recruiting team just released their first watchlist for the class of 2024, and included in that group is Florida running back commit, Jerrick Gibson, who teamed up with Dan Mullen's program on July 30.

Gibson, a native of Gainesville who now attends Jonesboro (Ga.) Mundy's Mill, is an up-and-coming star who Rivals National Director of Recruiting Adam Gorney calls "phenomenal." The four-star prospect is equipped with just a single scholarship offer, but with the hometown school already on board, it proved to be the only one he needed.

“It's been my dream school since I was a kid," Gibson previously said when asked about his decision. "The coaches, they really like me, like really like me. They made me feel like family and I just knew it was it.

"We had sat down and had a little meeting with (Dan Mullen) because he called me in for a meeting because I had showed out again. I came back out there when I didn't have to and showed out again. I impressed him again with one of the top performances. He was like, 'I wanted to call you and show you that we really wanted you.' He just sat me down and just talked to me. We talked about nothing to do with football. I was like, 'Yeah, I'm going to commit.'"